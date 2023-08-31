Baroness announces acoustic record store tour

Abraxan Hymns

By Josh Johnson

Baroness has announced a series of record store acoustic performances to celebrate the release of the band's upcoming album, Stone.

The run kicks off September 15 at New York City's Rough Trade and concludes September 21 at Atlanta's Criminal Records.

"Independent music stores are a huge part of our musical background," says frontman John Baizley. "We discovered so much music in them as teenagers; they undoubtedly had a profound effect on all of our development as young artists (they still do). We are thrilled to be able to travel around the East Coast this September to play stripped down sets in some of our favorite shops."

For the full list of dates, visit YourBaroness.com.

Meanwhile, Baroness has also premiered the video for the Stone track "Shine." The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features closeups of the different band members against changing, scenic landscapes.

Stone, the follow-up to 2019's Gold & Grey, will be released September 15. Baroness will launch a full, electric tour in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

