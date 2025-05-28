CoworkingCafe analyzed data across three key categories—work, education and childcare, and health and environment, to find the best metros for working moms.

Balancing strollers and spreadsheets: Here are 2025’s top metros for working moms

Balancing kids, a career, a semi-clean house and maybe a few minutes to drink a cup of coffee while it’s still hot is no small feat. And yet, millions of women in the U.S. do just that every single day. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, 73.2% of mothers with children younger than 18 are in the workforce. That’s not just a stat—it’s a movement.

But, let’s not sugarcoat it: Being a working mom in America can be tough. Between the rising cost of childcare, long commute times and the ongoing juggle of “being everywhere at once,” it’s clear that some places are more working-mom-friendly than others. So, which places are making life a little easier for moms trying to have it all (or at least most of it)?

To find the best metros for working moms, CoworkingCafe analyzed data across three key categories—work, education and childcare, and health and environment. Metrics included the share of employed moms; work-from-home and self-employment rates; commute times; income; and access to employer-based healthcare. We also looked at childcare availability and affordability; school quality; cost of living; and access to pediatricians and clean air. Additionally, we split the metros into three population brackets—large, mid-sized and small.

Working Moms Find More Support in the Nation’s Heartland and Old Cities

A U.S. map showing the top large, mid-size, and small metros best for working moms.

From Albany, New York, to Hartford, Connecticut, the Northeast is packed with metro areas that score high on metrics like childcare access, female employment and flexible work options. These metros often benefit from strong healthcare infrastructure, education systems and relatively compact geographies, which means shorter commutes and more time at home.

The Midwest also makes a strong showing with top metros like Minneapolis, Des Moines, Iowa, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. While the region may not always get the same attention as the coasts, it shines when it comes to affordability, community support and work-life balance.

Meanwhile, a few standout metros—like Santa Rosa, California, and Fort Collins, Colorado—show that the West is no slouch either, especially in the small metro category, where lifestyle quality and access to outdoor space can be big perks for families.

Working motherhood is the norm. Now cities are playing catch-up

Before diving into the rankings, here’s a snapshot of what working motherhood looks like on a national scale.

Across the country, about 73% of moms with children younger than 18 are working. That rate has steadily increased from 68.3% in 2015, reflecting a gradual return to—and even surpassing—pre-pandemic employment levels.

Nearly 17% of them work from home, whether that's a fully remote setup or the occasional kitchen-table office. Looking at the broader picture for 2023, only 13.8% of the total working population works from home, whereas the rate is slightly higher—15.3%—for the female working population. This suggests that women are more inclined toward remote work relative to the overall workforce.

At the same time, about 9% are self-employed, pointing to a growing interest in flexible, independent work options. This share has gradually climbed from 7.4% in 2015 to 8.7% in 2023. The biggest jump came during the pandemic, from 7.8% in 2019 to 8.8% in 2021 and it's held steady since—suggesting a lasting shift toward entrepreneurial or freelance paths.

Working moms log an average of 37.5 hours per week and their typical commute clocks in at just more than 25 minutes each way. Of course, on paper, those numbers might seem manageable. But, when you factor in everything else—including childcare, pickups, school projects, grocery runs and bedtime routines—they add up quickly.

And, then there’s childcare. Access and affordability are two of the biggest hurdles working moms face. A metro area can have a strong job market, but if childcare is scarce or unaffordable, it can block moms from fully participating in the workforce.

When it comes to supporting working mothers, some regions stand out more than others. A quick glance at the national distribution map shows that the Northeast and Midwest are leading the way.

Big metros, bigger expectations: Where moms are finding the most support

1. Minneapolis – 86.4 points

With 82% of mothers employed, the Twin Cities provide an excellent environment for families looking to balance work and home life. Moreover, with 37.8 hours worked per week by working moms, on average, it’s clear that Minneapolis is a metro that supports women in the workforce by offering both flexibility and stability.

Another area where Minneapolis shines is in the number of moms working from home with 24.8% of them choosing a home office. Additionally, the metro’s paid family leave policies are designed to offer relief to parents through eight weeks of paid parental leave available for those employed by larger businesses.

The region also boasts an impressive 748 childcare centers per 100,000 children, which makes finding quality care for kids easier. On top of this, the metro’s reasonable cost of living helps families manage those childcare costs without financial strain. The strong education system—with more than 180 schools per 100,000 children—is another indicator that the metro values both career growth and child development, making it a great place for families.

2. Washington, D.C. – 80.3 points

Washington, D.C. ranks second among top large metros for working moms, with 77.2% of mothers employed. On average, they work 38.9 hours per week, which speaks to the commitment of families here to maintaining strong careers while juggling parenting responsibilities. The capital makes it easier for moms that enjoy the perks of flex work, offering 6.9 coworking spaces per 100,000 people.

D.C. is also outstanding in terms of childcare availability with more than 1,000 childcare centers per 100,000 children. This makes it easier for working moms to find reliable and accessible care for their kids. Along the same lines, D.C. also stands out for its paid family leave by offering eight weeks of paid parental leave for eligible employees. Additionally, the capital’s high density of pediatricians (590.7 per 100,000 children) means parents can be confident that their kids have access to quality healthcare.

D.C. also offers strong employment-based health insurance for working mothers with 74.4% of moms receiving it through their jobs. This gives families peace of mind, knowing they’re covered for medical needs. Beyond healthcare and leave policies, the metro’s high education ranking—with 100 schools per 100,000 children—ensures that children have access to quality education, which adds yet another layer of support for working parents.

3. Kansas City, Missouri – 68.8 points

In third place, Kansas City stands out as a supportive environment for working mothers, with 76.5% of them employed—one of the higher employment rates among U.S. metros. Kansas City further supports family life, scoring the second-highest employer-based insurance coverage rate among large metros, as 80.5% of working moms benefit from this essential perk. The work-from-home rate among moms in Kansas City is 21.6%, well above national averages, offering a degree of flexibility to many parents juggling professional and caregiving roles.

The city also maintains a modest childcare cost, where expenses represent just 7.7% of the median family income, making it a more financially manageable option for families seeking care. Additionally, the city’s median household income for moms is a reasonable $47,000, which helps buffer childcare costs and living expenses.

While Missouri does not mandate statewide paid parental leave, Kansas City benefits from a relatively affordable cost of living and lower childcare costs that can help ease the financial pressure on families. Missouri offers targeted childcare assistance programs for low-income families, which can help working parents better balance their careers and caregiving duties, especially when employer-sponsored leave is unavailable.

4. Grand Rapids, Michigan – 68.7 points

Grand Rapids is another great place for working moms with 79% of them employed and a solid percentage (14.5%) working from home. The metro’s relatively low childcare costs and schools per 100,000 children (159) ensure that working parents don’t have to sacrifice education and care while managing their careers.

And speaking of childcare costs, they make up just 9.1% of the median family income. This, combined with the metro’s low cost of living, makes it easier for working families to manage childcare and other expenses. Although Grand Rapids doesn’t have state-mandated paid family leave, the metro nevertheless offers a range of family-friendly programs that help ease the burden on working parents, such as childcare assistance and pediatric healthcare access.

5. Hartford, Connecticut – 67.7 points

Hartford is a strong performer when it comes to supporting working moms, with 79% of mothers employed—one of the highest rates among U.S. metros. Childcare costs make up 12.4% of the median family income, which is competitive given the region’s relatively high median income for moms at $56,000. This combination helps balance out the financial pressure that often comes with raising children.

Hartford also ranks among the top metros for educational resources, placing first among large metros in school quality and fourth in availability. With 152 schools per 100,000 children, families benefit from strong access to education as well as consistent performance across schools.

Healthcare coverage is another area where Hartford performs well. About 74.9% of working moms have access to employer-based health insurance, offering stability and peace of mind when it comes to their families’ health needs. And thanks to Connecticut’s state-mandated Paid Family and Medical Leave program, working parents can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave to bond with a new child, care for a family member, or recover from illness—making Hartford not just a good place to work, but a solid place to raise a family.

The Goldilocks metros: Not too big, not too small—just right for working moms

1. Portland, Maine – 88.4 points

Portland tops the list among mid-sized metros thanks to a strong showing across work-related metrics and family support systems. With 79.2% of moms employed and nearly 20% working from home, moms here have access to both jobs and the flexibility to manage family life. Self-employment is also high with 14.4% of working moms running their own businesses—perfect for those looking for autonomy and flexible hours.

It’s also worth noting that the average commute time is just 22.3 minutes and moms are working an average of 36.6 hours per week, thereby striking a nice balance between professional and personal life. And, when it comes to childcare, Portland offers a good number of centers (892 per 100,000 children) and keeps childcare costs manageable at $11,444 annually—about 10.2% of a family’s income, which is reasonable for the region.

Maine also offers a Family Medical Leave Act for employers with more than 15 employees, and Portland has built a reputation for progressive, family-friendly policies, including flexible workplace benefits. Combined with a strong education score, excellent air quality and top-tier pediatric access, it’s no surprise Portland ranks #1 here.

2. Des Moines, Iowa – 86.5 points

Des Moines is a gem for working families in the Midwest, ranking second in this group. An impressive 80.5% of moms are employed and 18.2% of working moms work from home. That level of flexibility can make all the difference for busy parents. To top it off, the commute time is low (just 20.3 minutes) and working moms average 37.9 hours per week, so families can enjoy a little more time together.

Des Moines also shines in affordability: Childcare costs average just $7,368 annually, making it the most affordable in this group at only 7% of median family income. What’s more, the metro has 1,305 childcare centers per 100,000 kids—an exceptional number that shows how well it supports working parents. Not to be outdone, the city’s education score is the best among mid-sized metros.

Even though Iowa doesn’t mandate paid family leave, many large employers in Des Moines offer their own generous leave packages. Paired with its affordability and high number of schools and care centers, Des Moines is incredibly attractive for working families.

3. Worcester, Massachusetts – 76.8 points

Worcester grabbed third place on CoworkingCafe’s list of mid-sized cities. About 77.9% of moms are employed and a whopping 21.9% work from home. Moms work about 36.6 hours per week and the median income sits at a comfortable $56,000.

However, childcare is a bit pricey at $14,519 per year. As such, it takes up 12.8% of a median family’s income, but Worcester does offer a generous number of childcare centers (742 per 100,000).

Massachusetts offers one of the best paid family leave policies in the country, giving new parents up to 12 weeks of paid leave. This statewide policy, combined with good air quality and access to healthcare, helps balance out the higher costs for childcare.

4. Omaha, Nebraska – 73.9 points

Omaha is another great option, especially for moms looking for reliable job opportunities and a lower cost of living. With an employment rate of 80.9% for moms, it ranks second for this metric. About 16.4% work from home and the median income for working moms is a solid $48,000. Commutes are short at 20.9 minutes and working moms average 38.3 hours per week.

Omaha also has great childcare access (901 centers per 100,000 children) and childcare costs are relatively affordable at $8,211 per year, or 7.8% of family income. Healthcare access is solid too, with 73.6% of working moms covered through employment and the education score is the third highest in this category.

Nebraska doesn’t have a statewide paid family leave policy, but similar to Iowa, Omaha benefits from large employers offering parental leave and flexible work arrangements. Combined with a family-friendly culture and strong healthcare, it’s a steady choice for working parents.

5. Albany, New York – 70.6 points

Albany is one of the most supportive metros for working moms, with 82.6% of mothers employed—the highest employment rate among the small metros analyzed. What makes Albany particularly attractive for families is its education system. The metro ranks third overall in quality, while boasting 127 schools per 100,000 children, helping ensure that families across the region have access to strong and stable educational resources.

Childcare affordability is another key advantage. In Albany, childcare costs make up 11.9% of the median family income, which is relatively low compared to many other metros, especially given the median income for working moms is $57,000. This allows families to access quality care without being overburdened by costs.

Albany also supports parents through high rates of health insurance access: 77.2% of working moms are covered through employer-based plans, helping ease concerns about health and stability. And thanks to New York State’s Paid Family Leave program, eligible parents can take up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave to care for a new child or ill family member.

Small but mighty: The top small metros where working moms are thriving

1. Santa Rosa, California – 79.6 points

Santa Rosa leads the pack of best small metros for working moms. With 78% of moms employed including 17.8% working from home and 9.4% self-employed—there’s a good degree of flexibility for working parents. Moms here work about 35.4 hours per week with 22-minute commutes, which helps keep days manageable.

As you might expect, childcare isn’t cheap—$12,711 annually, or 10.4% of family income—but access is good, with 901 centers per 100,000 kids. On the upside, healthcare coverage is strong with 75% of moms insured through work. At the same time, California’s Paid Family Leave program also gives up to eight weeks of partially paid time off, making it easier to take a break when a new baby arrives. Add in the area’s high environmental health score and air quality and Santa Rosa becomes a great option for health-conscious families.

2. Lansing, Michigan – 74.4 points

Lansing stands out for its affordability and work flexibility. In particular, it boasts one of the highest employment rates for moms (78.8%) with 20.1% working from home and 6.5% self-employed. Moms here work an average of 37.2 hours per week and commute times are low, averaging 20.4 minutes.

Childcare is also very affordable at $9,326 a year, or just 9.9% of income and access is solid with 889 centers per 100,000 children. Similarly, the education score is strong at 62.8 and there’s good pediatric coverage, too. Like Ann Arbor, Michigan, Lansing benefits from large employers (like the state government and Michigan State University) that tend to offer more generous leave and family policies (even though the state doesn’t mandate paid family leave).

3. Fort Collins, Colorado – 73.7 points

Fort Collins is a top performer in work-related metrics, ranking #1 in work score among small metros. Specifically, 77.1% of moms are employed, but what really stands out is that 29% work from home and 11.3% are self-employed, offering significant flexibility for working parents. Moms here work 36 hours a week, on average and commute around 22 minutes.

That freedom does come at a price—literally. Childcare is among the highest on the list at $15,531 a year. In 2024, Colorado also rolled out a Paid Family and Medical Leave program to provide 12 weeks of partially paid leave in a major win for new parents. Accordingly, Fort Collins is ideal for moms looking for flexibility, outdoorsy vibes and a strong support system, even if childcare costs more.

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan – 71.1 points

Ann Arbor boasts a strong mix of work opportunities, childcare access and stellar healthcare. While just under 73% of moms are in the workforce—a bit lower than some peers—nearly a third either work remotely or run their own business. And all those moms benefitting from flex work arrangements also have the highest density of coworking spaces among small metros to choose from—6.5 per 100,000 people. Commutes average 23 minutes and the typical workweek clocks in at just under 37 hours.

Where Ann Arbor really shines is healthcare access. In Ann Arbor, childcare costs are moderate—about $12,660 per year or 10.9% of a family’s income—and the metro offers 768 childcare centers per 100,000 children. While Michigan doesn’t have state-level paid leave, local employers (especially in higher education and health systems) often provide generous leave and family support benefits.

5. Trenton, New Jersey – 68.5 points

Trenton offers a decent mix of employment and family support, despite a lower overall score. About 73.8% of moms are employed, including 23.7% who work from home and 8.6% who are self-employed. Moms here work 38.2 hours a week—slightly above average—and commute about 24 minutes.

Childcare is also on the higher end—$13,198 per year, or 11.2% of income—but access is decent with 725 centers per 100,000 children. Healthcare is also excellent with 123.2 pediatricians per 100,000 children and strong environmental health metrics. Lastly, New Jersey supports parents with up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, giving new moms much-needed time off.

Curious on how working moms fare in your city? Explorethe tables below to see rankings for large, mid-sized and small U.S. metro areas.

CoworkingCafe's table listing the top ten largest U.S. metros best for working moms.

CoworkingCafe's table listing the top ten mid-size U.S. metros best for working moms.

CoworkingCafe's table listing the top ten small U.S. metros best for working moms.

