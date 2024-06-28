Badflower premieres new single, "Teacher Has a Gun"

Big Machine Records/John Varvatos Records

By Josh Johnson

Badflower has premiered a new single called "Teacher Has a Gun."

The track marks the first fresh material from the "Ghost" rockers in three years. It follows their 2021 album, This Is How the World Ends, which features the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

You can listen to "Teacher Has a Gun" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video, which features Badflower performing in a school gym, streaming now on YouTube.

Badflower will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

