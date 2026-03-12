Badflower cancels remainder of US tour

Badflower has canceled the remainder of their U.S. tour, citing "an ongoing health issue with the band."

"We are very sorry to have to do this," the "Ghost" rockers write in a Facebook post. "Please get a refund at point of purchase and we look forward to coming back soon!"

Frontman Josh Katz has been dealing with vocal issues during the tour, to the point that during a Feb. 27 show in Salt Lake City, he cut the set short and told the crowd he was ending the trek. In an update posted March 2, Katz shared a video from a doctor's office and clarified that the tour was not canceled.

"The important thing for me, right now, is that mentally I feel supported," Katz said. "Certainly enough to continue with this tour and continue my career."

The tour did continue for another week before making the official cancellation announcement. Eight shows are affected.

