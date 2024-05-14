Badflower announces US No Place Like Home tour

Badflower has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, dubbed the No Place Like Home tour, begins September 3 in Dallas and concludes October 22 in Nashville. Slothrust and "Middle Fingers" outfit Missio will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadflowerMusic.com.

Badflower's most recent album is 2021's This Is How the World Ends, which spawned the singles "Don't Hate Me" and "Family."

