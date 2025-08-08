Bad Wolves releasing deluxe edition of 'Die About It'

Bad Wolves have announced a deluxe edition of their 2023 album Die About It, due out Sept. 19.

Among the nine new tracks is a reworking of "Say It Again," featuring Lauri Ylönen, frontman of Finnish rockers The Rasmus. Bad Wolves drummer John Boecklin says, "This song has always meant a lot to me—I've always loved it -- but I never expected it to evolve the way it did with The Rasmus."

"In my opinion, it’s some of the best lyricism on the album, and I’m really glad it’s finally getting the spotlight it deserves," he notes. "It’s truly some of our best work.”

Ylönen adds, "This song hit me hard and energized me. It used to be one of my top workout songs before I got to sing on it!"

Among the nine new tracks are orchestral and live versions of "Legends Never Die" and a live version of "Bad Friend."

"It's fun for us to be able to continue celebrating the Die About It album in this way," says Boecklin. "It gives us a chance to revisit our material with a different perspective and refresh the release that we're still in love with."

"There are songs that were written during the album sessions that you never got to hear and some fun reinterpretations of tracks that you've already heard," he adds. "Lots to dig in on here, see you soon Wolfpack!"

Here's the track listing:

"Intro"

"Bad Friend"

"Die About It"

"Savior"

"Hungry for Life"

"Legends Never Die"

"NDA"

"Move On"

"Masquerade"

"Say It Again"

"It's You (2 Months)" (feat. KILLBOY)

"Turn It Down"

"Set You on Fire"

"Hungry for Life" (feat. Daughtry)

New Tracks:

"Hanging on to Thunder" (feat. Stand Atlantic)

"Made for the Misery"

"Home"

"Because of You"

"All I Need Is Hope"

"Say It Again" (feat. The Rasmus)

"Legends Never Die" (Orchestral)

"Bad Friend" (Live)

"Legends Never Die" (Live)

