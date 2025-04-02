Bad Wolves part ways with guitarist Doc Coyle & bassist Kyle Konkiel

Bad Wolves have announced that guitarist Doc Coyle and bassist Kyle Konkiel have left the band.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the "Killing Me Slowly" rockers share that Coyle and Konkiel, both of whom are founding members, have "step[ped] away to pursue new creative endeavors."

Former Bad Wolves guitarist Chris Cain, who left the group in 2022, is returning in place of Coyle, while Konkiel will be replaced by new bassist Kevin Creekman.

"Words can't really express what Kyle and Doc mean to me as bandmates, as well as friends," says drummer John Boecklin. "I love them with all my heart and I wish them luck on their journey."

"Having Chris return home feels so right, we've already been writing so he's back in the saddle," Boecklin continues. "Creekman is brand new .. to us and the fans, so let's welcome him into this next chapter and go kill it."

In his own statement, Coyle calls the parting an "amicable split," adding, "I love every one of the guys."

"I look forward to exploring new creative outlets, opportunities, and possibilities," Coyle says.

Konkiel adds, "This [decision] wasn't easy, but I can't give 100% right now, and the music and fans deserve nothing less."

Bad Wolves' previous lineup changes include vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz joining the band in 2021 in place of founding frontman Tommy Vext.

