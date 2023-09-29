Bad Wolves drop ﻿'Die About It'﻿ title track

Bad Wolves have dropped a new song called "Die About It," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

The track features rapping vocals from frontman Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz leading into the chorus, which goes, "No one cares who it is that you blame today/ Hope you find help you need/ So your soul can change/ I'm not your enemy/ Just set yourself free." The song doesn't specifically mention who it is about, but you may recall ex-Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext left the group under less-than-amicable circumstances.

You can listen to "Die About It" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The album Die About It, Bad Wolves' second with DL in the band, arrives November 3. It also includes the songs "Bad Friend" and "Legends Never Die."

Bad Wolves are going on tour with Bush in November.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

