Bad Religion will be feeling lucky, punk in 2025.

The band is headlining Lucky Punks!, a St. Patrick's Day-themed edition of the Punk in the Park festival. The event takes place on March 15 in Silverado, California.

Also on the bill are Dead Kennedys, The Aquabats, Street Dogs and others.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit PunkinthePark.com.

