Bad Religion announces Summer of Discontent tour with Dropkick Murphys

Medios y Media/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Bad Religion has announced a co-headlining tour with Dropkick Murphys.

The joint outing, dubbed the Summer of Discontent tour, launches July 22 in Spokane, Washington, and wraps up Aug. 17 in Big Flats, New York.

"Bringing together our two bands and our respective audiences should create an event of epic proportions," says Bad Religion vocalist Greg Graffin. "But most importantly, I look forward to the community of camaraderie and togetherness we will share with such talented fellow musicians and punk fans across the Nation. I can't wait!"

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BadReligion.com or DropkickMurphys.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!