Bad Omens announce livestream for upcoming Amsterdam show

Don't let the "Specter" of missing out on seeing Bad Omens live hang over you.

The "Just Pretend" rockers have announced a livestream for their upcoming show in Amsterdam, taking place Dec. 12.

You can tune in to watch via the streaming platform Veeps. For ticket info, visit Veeps.com/badomens.

The livestream caps an eventful year for Bad Omens, which has featured the release of four new singles: "Specter," "Impose," "Dying to Love" and "Left for Good." "Specter" hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Bad Omens will look to keep the momentum going into 2026 with a U.S. arena tour launching in February.

