Bad Bunny is ready to make the world dance in new Super Bowl trailer

Bad Bunny's halftime show will be a global dance party — and everyone's invited.

In a newly released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show, the artist is seen dancing under a Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a symbol of the island's pride and identity.

As he dances to his song "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," which means "Unforgettable Dance," he's joined by various partners of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities. The song's lyrics translate to, "No, I can't forget you/ No, I can't erase you/ You taught me to love/ You taught me to dance."

On Instagram, he wrote in Spanish, "On Feb. 8, the world will dance."

A press release from Apple Music describes the trailer as "an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from—to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage."

The Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, will also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing "America the Beautiful" and Coco Jones performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

