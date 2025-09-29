Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl LX halftime performer

Bad Bunny performs during his 'Most Wanted' tour at Barclays Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Bad Bunny is your Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer.

The 2026 Super Bowl, the 60th of its kind, will be hosted at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," the Puerto Rican superstar says in a statement. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

Bad Bunny previously took the halftime show stage as a special guest during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 co-headlining set.

Jay-Z's entertainment company Roc Nation produces the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, leaving the "99 Problems" rapper in charge of selecting the widely watched performer each year.

Jay-Z says in a statement that what Bad Bunny has "done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Last season, Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, lighting up the event with a collection of his most popular songs.

Lamar, who was joined by SZA, also brought out a few surprises throughout the show, including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. He set the record for most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson's 1993 show.

