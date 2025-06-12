'Back at it': Muse teases new music

2023 Shaky Knees Festival Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Muse is teasing new music.

The "Supermassive Black Hole" rockers have posted a video to Facebook featuring a muffled clip of frontman Matt Bellamy singing. At the end, the word "unravelling" quickly flashes on the screen, perhaps hinting at the title of an upcoming song.

Muse writes in the caption, "Back at it…" alongside a link to sign up for the band's email list.

Bassist Chris Wolstenholme previously said in an interview that the next Muse album would be out in 2026.

Muse's most recent album is 2022's Will of the People, which includes the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and "Kill or Be Killed."

Muse will launch a European tour on Thursday, which includes festivals filling in for Kings of Leon after frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!