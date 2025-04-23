BABYMETAL delays ﻿'METAL FORTH'﻿ album release by two weeks

BABYMETAL's upcoming album, METAL FORTH, will be arriving a little later than initially planned.

The record, which features guest spots from Spiritbox, Poppy and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, is now set to drop on June 27, two weeks after its original release date of June 13.

Spiritbox contributes to a song called "My Queen." The collaborations with Poppy and Morello, titled "from me to u" and "METALI!!," respectively, are out now.

BABYMETAL's tour will still launch June 13 in Houston as scheduled. Depending on the date, support will come from either Black Veil Brides or Jinjer.

