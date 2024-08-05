AWOLNATION side project Barbarians of California announce debut album

ONErpm

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno has announced the debut album with his hardcore side project, The Barbarians of California.

The record is called And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth and is due out Oct. 4. It includes the previously released songs "Dopamine Prophecy," "Where Are the Punks?!?!" and "Far Out, Bro." A fourth track, "Bazooka," is out now via digital outlets.

You'll also find a collaboration with Rise Against's Tim McIlrath called "Three Letters."

The Barbarians of California will play their first-ever show on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles.

AWOLNATION, meanwhile, is currently on tour with 311 and will release a new album, The Phantom Five, on Aug. 30.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!