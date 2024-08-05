AWOLNATION side project Barbarians of California announce debut album

AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno has announced the debut album with his hardcore side project, The Barbarians of California.

The record is called And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth and is due out Oct. 4. It includes the previously released songs "Dopamine Prophecy," "Where Are the Punks?!?!" and "Far Out, Bro." A fourth track, "Bazooka," is out now via digital outlets.

You'll also find a collaboration with Rise Against's Tim McIlrath called "Three Letters."

The Barbarians of California will play their first-ever show on Oct. 19 in Los Angeles.

AWOLNATION, meanwhile, is currently on tour with 311 and will release a new album, The Phantom Five, on Aug. 30.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

