AWOLNATION premieres new single, "Candy Pop"

AWOLNATION has premiered a new single called "Candy Pop."

The track follows the "Sail" outfit's 2022 tunes, "Freaking Me Out" and "We Are All Insane." You can listen to "Candy Pop" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which seems to tease future music, streaming now on YouTube.

The latest AWOLNATION album is 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders. The band also put out a covers compilation, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, in 2022.

AWOLNATION is currently on a U.S. tour with 311.

