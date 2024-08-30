AWOLNATION hits the beach in new "Barbarian" video

By Josh Johnson

Over a decade after setting "Sail" with their breakout it, AWOLNATION is returning to the water in the video for "Barbarian," a track off the band's new album, The Phantom Five.

The clip finds frontman Aaron Bruno dancing and singing on the beach alongside a microphone that's apparently connected to the ocean. It also includes appearances by the masked figures from The Phantom Five album artwork.

You can watch the "Barbarian" video streaming on YouTube.

The Phantom Five, the follow-up to 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, is out now. It also includes the single "Panoramic View."

AWOLNATION is currently on a tour with 311, which concludes Saturday in Redmond, Washington.

Meanwhile, Bruno is also prepping the debut album with his side project, The Barbarians of California, due out Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!