AWOLNATION adds headlining dates amid 311 tour

AWOLNAITON has added a run of headlining dates in between being on tour with 311.

The shows will take place September 22 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, October 3 in Boulder, Colorado, and October 7 in Ventura, California. For ticket info, visit AWOLNATIONMusic.com.

As previously reported, AWOLNATION's tour with 311 runs from September 19 in Clive, Iowa, to October 8 in Highland, California. Upon announcing the tour, AWOLNATION teased, "We've got more announcements coming soon!"

AWOLNATION put out two singles last year, "Freaking Me Out" and "We Are All Insane," along with a covers album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me. The "Sail" outfit's most recent original record is 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders.

