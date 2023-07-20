Avenged Sevenfold's Synyster Gates on crutches after suffering calf injury

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates injured his leg during the band's concert Wednesday, July 19, in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

In a post to the A7X Discord, frontman M. Shadows shares, "SG is back and seems like a pretty severe contusion of his calf."

"He's got crutches and can't walk on it at the moment," Shadows continues. "Gonna be sore for a few days. Doc said it could be from dehydration, possibly last night's show, the heat and not enough water today. Bottom line is he's watching it closely and hopefully be able to stand on it soon."

Avenged Sevenfold has been touring behind their new album, Life Is But a Dream..., which dropped in June. The next stop on the tour, taking place up in Canada on Friday, July 21, in Quebec City, is currently still set to go on as scheduled.

"We aren't cancelling. LOL," Shadows says.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.