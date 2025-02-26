Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones & Bring Me the Horizon join Slayer in headlining 2025 Louder than Life

Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones and Bring Me the Horizon will join the previously announced Slayer in headlining the 2025 Louder than Life festival, taking place Sept. 18-21.

The bill also includes Breaking Benjamin, A Perfect Circle, Evanescence, Lamb of God, Rob Zombie, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, All Time Low, Trivium, Marilyn Manson, Spiritbox, I Prevail, Three Days Grace, Down, Mudvayne and Stone Temple Pilots.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifefestival.com.

Slayer had been booked to headline Louder than Life 2024 as one of their three fall reunion shows, but their set was canceled due to extreme weather. They were announced as a 2025 headliner a month later.

