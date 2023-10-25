Avenged Sevenfold members release annual Misfits Halloween cover

In what's become a Halloween tradition, Avenged Sevenfold members Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman have released a new cover of a Misfits song.

This year's installment is a rendition of the song "Astro Zombies," which you can listen to streaming now on YouTube.

"It's that time of year where Zacky, Johnny and Brooks transform into fiends to bring you a new take on a classic Misfits song," A7X says. "Enjoy?"

The trio's previous Halloween Misfits covers include "Last Caress" and "Hybrid Moments."

Avenged Sevenfold released a new album called Life Is but a Dream... in June, marking their first record in seven years. It includes the singles "Nobody" and "Mattel."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

