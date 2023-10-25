Avenged Sevenfold members release annual Misfits Halloween cover

Avenged Sevenfold: North American Tour With Falling In Reverse - Alpharetta, GA Prince Williams/WireImage (Prince Williams/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

In what's become a Halloween tradition, Avenged Sevenfold members Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman have released a new cover of a Misfits song.

This year's installment is a rendition of the song "Astro Zombies," which you can listen to streaming now on YouTube.

"It's that time of year where Zacky, Johnny and Brooks transform into fiends to bring you a new take on a classic Misfits song," A7X says. "Enjoy?"

The trio's previous Halloween Misfits covers include "Last Caress" and "Hybrid Moments."

Avenged Sevenfold released a new album called Life Is but a Dream... in June, marking their first record in seven years. It includes the singles "Nobody" and "Mattel."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!