Avenged Sevenfold announces 2024 '﻿Life Is but a Dream...﻿' tour dates

Warner Records; Art by Wes Lang

By Josh Johnson

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a 2024 tour in continued support of their latest album, Life Is but a Dream...

The headlining outing kicks off March 6 in Buffalo, New York, and wraps up March 31 in Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of A7X's Deathbats fan club can request presale tickets through Tuesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com.

Life Is but a Dream..., the follow-up to 2016's The Stage, was released in June. It includes the singles "Nobody" and "Mattel."

In other Avenged Sevenfold news, the band is teasing a collaboration with the video game Fortnite.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!