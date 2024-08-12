Avenged Sevenfold announces 25th anniversary concert

Avenged Sevenfold has announced a concert celebrating the band's 25th anniversary.

The show takes place Oct. 25 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and will feature performances of songs from A7X's albums Waking the Fallen and City of Evil.

Tickets, which cost just $25 in honor of the milestone, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. They will be exclusive to members of Avenged Sevenfold's Deathbats fan club.

Avenged Sevenfold has been touring in support of their latest album, 2023's Life Is but a Dream... . Their next live date is a headlining set at the Rocklahoma festival on Aug. 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.