Avenged Sevenfold wanted Lionel Richie to sing part on new ﻿'Life Is But a Dream...'﻿ album

Avenged Sevenfold has a single called "Almost Easy," and the band almost collaborated with "Easy" singer Lionel Richie on their new album, Life Is But a Dream... .

Speaking with the Nik Nocturnal Podcast, frontman M. Shadows reveals that A7X reached out to Richie to sing on the track "Beautiful Morning."

"We were talking to Lionel Richie about doing the vocal part there, forever," Shadows shares. "At the end of the day, he got too busy with America's Got Talent or whatever."

We assume Shadows means ABC's American Idol, for which Richie has been a judge since 2018.

"It would've been so good," Shadows says of the missed collaboration. "Everybody would've been, like, 'What?'"

Life Is But a Dream..., the follow-up to 2016's The Stage, dropped last Friday. It includes the single "Nobody."

