Avenged Sevenfold announces ﻿'Life Is but a Dream...﻿'-themed gaming controllers

Avenged Sevenfold has teamed up with the company Scuf Gaming to create new signature controllers for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The design of the controller is inspired by the cover of A7X's new album, Life Is but a Dream..., which dropped in June. Each one is also accompanied by a 7-inch vinyl single featuring the Life Is but a Dream... songs "Nobody" and "Game Over."

For more info, visit ScufGaming.com.

Avenged Sevenfold has long been involved in the gaming world, having recorded several songs for the Call of Duty franchise.

