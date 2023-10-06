Avenged Sevenfold releases new version of "We Love You" featuring Pussy Riot

Avenged Sevenfold has released a new version of their song "We Love You" in collaboration with the Russian activist and punk rock collective Pussy Riot.

The updated recording is dubbed "We Love You Moar" and is available now via digital outlets.

Along with the joint tune, A7X teamed with Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova and created a balaclava ski mask to benefit SOS North Caucasus, which supports LGBTQ+ people and their families in Russia.

The original "We Love You" appears on Avenged Sevenfold's latest album, Life Is but a Dream..., which was released in June. The record also includes the singles "Nobody" and "Mattel."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.