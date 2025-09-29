Avenged Sevenfold postpones tour dates

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs live on stage during a concert at the Zitadelle Spandau on June 21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Avenged Sevenfold has postponed their tour of Latin America due to frontman M. Shadows dealing with vocal issues.

"With a heavy heart, and regretfully, we have to announce that due to a specific condition called a vocal fold hematoma, we have made the necessary decision to push our tour to early next year," A7X writes in an Instagram post.

In an accompanying video, Shadows shares that he felt was something was off following Avenged's set at the Louder than Life festival on Sept. 19. Upon making the trip to Argentina for the first show of the Latin American tour, Shadows continued to feel unwell, and a visit to a doctor confirmed the vocal fold hematoma.

Shadows explains that he previously dealt with the condition in 2017. Avenged Sevenfold also canceled a tour in 2018 due to Shadows' damaged vocal cords.

"Basically, if I shut this down now, I'll have a couple weeks of voice rest and then a couple months of rehab, and we'll be able to remake these dates to you," Shadows says.

The rescheduled dates are set to be announced in a week.

