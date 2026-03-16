Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte add LA stadium show to summer tour

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs at Krianke on June 18, 2025 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. (Mario Skraban/Redferns) Good Charlotte on 'GMA3' on August 8, 2025. (ABC/Paula Lobo)

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte have added a show in Los Angeles to their upcoming joint summer tour.

The show takes place Aug. 30 at LA's BMO Stadium and will also feature A Day to Remember on the bill.

Members of A7X and Good Charlotte's respective fan clubs will have access to request tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. An artist email list presale takes place Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com or GoodCharlotte.com.

The Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte tour kicks off in July. The LA show will mark the final date on the tour.

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