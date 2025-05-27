Avatar shares new 'Captain Goat' single + announces US tour dates

Avatar has shared a new single called "Captain Goat."

"I think it will be very clear to people hearing 'Captain Goat' that the rules once again have changed," states frontman Johannes Eckerström, perhaps referring to the song's use of sea shanty-like chants.

"It will always be metal. It will always be Avatar," Eckerström continues. "We will never do the same song twice and we will always find ways to reinvent ourselves. It's the only way we know how to do this, and the only way to give ourselves a shot at being the best we have ever been."

You can watch the "Captain Goat" video on YouTube, ahead of the song becoming available on digital outlets Wednesday.

"Captain Goat" follows Avatar's 2023 album, Dance Devil Dance, which includes the single "The Dirt I'm Buried In."

In other Avatar news, the band has announced a U.S. headlining tour, running from Nov. 5 in Phoenix to Dec. 7 in Dallas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvatarMetal.com.

Avatar's upcoming live schedule also includes dates opening for Iron Maiden and Metallica.

