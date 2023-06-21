Avatar announces fall headlining tour

Avatar has announced a fall North American tour in continued support of the band's new album, Dance Devil Dance.

The headlining outing begins up in Canada on September 12 in Quebec City and will wrap up October 8 in San Luis Obispo, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvatarMetal.com.

Dance Devil Dance, the follow-up to 2020's Hunter Gatherer, dropped in February. It includes the single "The Dirt I'm Buried In."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.