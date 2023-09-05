Atreyu's Brandon Saller featured on reworking of Memphis May Fire's "Misery" song

Rise Records

By Josh Johnson

Ateryu vocalist Brandon Saller is featured on a new recording of the Memphis May Fire song "Misery."

The original "Misery" appears on MMF's 2022 album, Remade in Misery, which spawned the singles "Make Believe" and "Somebody."

You can listen to the Saller version of "Misery" now via digital outlets.

Along with linking up with Saller in the studio, Memphis May Fire just shared the road with Atreyu on a U.S. tour. The two bands will get back together again for another go-round beginning September 12 in Montreal.

Atreyu, meanwhile, put out a new EP, The Moment You Find Your Flame, in August.

In other collaboration news, Nonpoint frontman Elias Soriano is featured on a new Taproot track called "Favourite Song."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!