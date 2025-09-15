Atreyu posts 'obituary notice': 'Please join us in remembrance'

Atreyu performs during a concert at Cafe Iguana on March 16, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Is this the end of Atreyu? Or are they just teasing new music?

The "Becoming the Bull" metallers have shared an image on Facebook reading, "The obituary notice of Atreyu 27 years young." The band adds in the caption, "Family and friends, please join us in remembrance on September 17th at midnight."

The post also instructs fans to RSVP at the site AtreyuIsDead.com.

Previously, Atreyu had posted an image of a black square simply captioned, "R.I.P."

So, what's going on here? While it may have initially seemed like Atreyu was calling it quits, fans are now speculating that this is all just a tease for a new song that is dropping during the upcoming "remembrance."

Meanwhile, Atreyu was just announced as part of the 2026 Sonic Temple festival lineup, so it seems they'll be sticking around for at least a little while.

Atreyu's most recent album is 2023's The Beautiful Dark of Life. They've since put out a compilation of acoustic tracks and covers dubbed The Pronoia Sessions and a rerecorded version of their 2004 album, The Curse.

