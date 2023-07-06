Atreyu announces new EP, ﻿'The Moment You Find Your Flame'

Spinefarm

By Josh Johnson

Atreyu has announced a new EP called The Moment You Find Your Flame.

The four-track collection arrives August 18. You can listen to the single "Gone" now via digital outlets.

The Moment You Find Your Flame follows the EP The Hope of a Spark, which dropped in April. Both EPs make up chapters in Atreyu's next full-length album, The Beautiful Dark of Life.

"The Moment You Find Your Flame is the path you've set out on to recovery," says bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight. "You've followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still."

The Beautiful Dark of Life is due out later in 2023. It will be the follow-up to 2021's Baptize.

Atreyu will be playing several festivals this year, including Rocklahoma, and will make a trip to Canada in September for a run of dates opening for Iron Maiden.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

