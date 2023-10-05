Atreyu announces new EP, 'A Torch in the Dark'

By Josh Johnson

Atreyu has announced a new EP called A Torch in the Dark.

The four-track collection will arrive on November 3. It joins the previously released EPs The Hope of a Spark and The Moment You Find Your Flame in making up the next Atreyu album, The Beautiful Dark of Life.

You can listen to the first single from A Torch in the Dark, "(i)," now via digital outlets.

Atreyu's last album was 2021's Baptize, which includes the single "Warrior."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

