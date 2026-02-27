Atreyu announces new album, ﻿﻿'The End Is Not the End'

'The End Is Not the End' album artwork. (Spinefarm)

Atreyu has announced a new album called The End Is Not the End.

The milestone 10th studio effort from the "Becoming the Bull" metallers is due out April 24. It's the follow-up to 2023's The Beautiful Dark of Life.

The End Is Not the End includes the previously released songs "Dead" and "Ego Death." A third cut, "All for You," is out now alongside a video, which is now streaming on YouTube.

Atreyu will launch a U.S. tour in April, which includes dates opening for Sevendust.

Here's the track list for The End Is Not the End:

"The End Is Not the End"

"Dead"

"Break Me"

"All for You"

"Ghost in Me"

"Glass Eater"

"Wait My Love, I'll Be Home Soon"

"Ego Death"

"Death Rattle"

"Children of Light" ft. Max Cavalera

"In the Dark"

"Afterglow"

"Break the Glass"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

