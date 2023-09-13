Atlantic Records announces reissues of Led Zeppelin & Coldplay albums celebrating label's 75th anniversary

Atlantic Records has announced new vinyl reissues of Led Zeppelin and Coldplay albums in honor of the label's 75th anniversary.

1971's Led Zeppelin IV will be available on crystal-clear 180g vinyl on October 27, while Chris Martin and company's 2015 effort, A Head Full of Dreams, will be released October 20 on 140g colored recycled vinyl.

Atlantic has been celebrating their 75th anniversary throughout the year with reissues of albums by artists including Halestorm, Shinedown, The Velvet Underground, Genesis, Yes, Stone Temple Pilots, Panic! at the Disco, Portugal. The Man and Crosby, Stills, & Nash, among many others.

"Our 75th anniversary has given us an incredible opportunity to revisit the amazing range and depth of the music that Atlantic has released across the decades," says Atlantic Records chairman & CEO Craig Kallman.

