Asking Alexandria's latest #1 single is "corny," but not in a bad way

Asking Alexandria's "Psycho," the lead single off the band's new album, Where Do We Go from Here?, has hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It's the second song from the English rockers to achieve that feat, following "Alone Again."

"It's very tongue-in-cheek and cheesy in a way, and kinda has that corniness to it," frontman Danny Worsnop tells ABC Audio of "Psycho." "In the same way that, like, 'Antisocialist' does and 'Where Did It Go?,' where it has that attitude, but it is in a tongue-in-cheek, comedic almost way."

You probably won't hear a lot of musicians describe their own songs as "corny," but Worsnop explains he doesn't mean it in a bad way.

"It's very easy to look at, like, Van Halen, and what David Lee Roth does, if you put it just by itself and select those moments, it's, like, that's corny as f***," Worsnop says. "But it's really cool! It's just fun, it's bombastic, that's what it's there for. So there is a place for that."

Like with anything, though, Worsnop feels it's important to be selective with your corniness.

"Of course, if you do the entire thing like that, you can turn into a caricature of yourself," he says. "But it's fun to put little bits of it in, just because it breaks things up and people just wanna have a good time."

With "Psycho," those bits help listeners have a good time while listening to a song about maybe having a bad time.

"It's ironic, 'cause the song does have some dark lyrical matter in there," Worsnop says. "But it never feels like it."

Where Do We Go from Here? was released in August. Asking Alexandria's currently touring in support of the album alongside The Hu.

