Asking Alexandria scraps European tour due to drummer James Cassells' broken foot

After canceling a show in Estonia on Monday, June 26, Asking Alexandria has now scrapped the remainder of their European tour due to drummer James Cassells breaking his foot.

"After seeing another specialist here in Estonia it has been advised that James rests his broken foot," Asking Alexandria writes in a statement posted to Facebook. "Playing drums is just not an option for him at this current time."

"Our main concern now is getting James back on his feet and playing drums again without causing any long term damage in the process," the statement continues. "Again, we want to thank all of you for your love, support and understanding during this trying time. Delivering this kind of news is never easy so it really does mean the world us."

Asking Alexandria's European tour was scheduled through a July 8 show in Greece. They're currently still set to play their U.S. festival run later in July and their Psycho Thunder Tour alongside The Hu, kicking off in August.

