Asking Alexandria premieres video for ﻿'Where Do We Go from Here﻿?'﻿ track "Let Go"

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Asking Alexandria's new album Where Do We Go from Here? has arrived, and with it comes a video for the song "Let Go."

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the English rockers delivering an intense performance while the environment swirls and changes behind them.

"'Let Go' is one of my favorite songs we've ever written," says guitarist Ben Bruce. "It's a powerful anthem about finding your own peace within yourself and being able to walk away and 'let go' of a past relationship."

"Life has hurdles for us all to jump over," Bruce continues. "It's how we grow and how we learn and become stronger, and this song is about leaping over one of those hurdles we all face."

Where Do We Go from Here? is out now. It also includes the single "Psycho."

Asking Alexandria will hit the road in support of Where Do We Go from Here? on the Psycho Thunder tour alongside The Hu; the trek begins August 30 in San Antonio, Texas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!