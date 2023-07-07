Asking Alexandria details new ﻿'Where Do We Go from Here?'﻿ album

Asking Alexandria has shared the details of their upcoming album, Where Do We Go from Here?

The eighth studio effort from the British rockers — and the follow-up to 2021's See What's on the Inside — will drop August 25. It includes the previously released songs "Psycho," "Dark Void" and "Bad Blood."

"Where Do We Go from Here? is the culmination of our entire journey as a band," says guitarist Ben Bruce. "We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about Asking Alexandria. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album."

Asking Alexandria will hit the road in support of Where Do We Go from Here? on the Psycho Thunder co-headlining tour alongside The Hu, which kicks off August 30 in San Antonio, Texas.

Here's the Where Do We Go from Here? track list:

"Bad Blood"

"Things Could Be Different"

"Let Go"

"Psycho"

"Dark Void"

"Nothing Left"

"Feel"

"Let the Dead Take Me"

"Kill It with Fire"

"Holding on to Something More"

"Where Do We Go From Here?"

