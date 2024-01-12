Asking Alexandria releases ﻿'Dark Void' ﻿EP ahead of Blue Monday

Asking Alexandria has released a new EP themed around their song "Dark Void."

The set arrives ahead of Blue Monday, the so-called "most depressing day of the year," which falls on January 15.

"Unfortunately, it's that time of the year again where a lot of us, including myself, are facing depression, anxiety, and loneliness," says bassist Sam Bettley. "I can't stress enough how much music has helped me through these dark times."

"Our song 'Dark Void' gives an insight into how crippling these feelings can be," he adds. "So put it on, turn it up, and let it be a reminder that you aren't alone and together we can make it through!"

The Dark Void EP is available now via digital outlets. It includes the original song, which appears on Asking Alexandria's latest album, Where Do We Go from Here?, as well as a new radio edit, remix and stripped-down version. You'll also find another Where Do We Go from Here? track, "Nothing Left."

Asking Alexandria will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Where Do We Go from Here? in April.

