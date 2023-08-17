Asinhell, featuring Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, releases new song, "Island of Dead Men"

Metal Blade

By Josh Johnson

"Island of Dead Men."

The track, which is streaming now alongside a lyric video, will appear on the upcoming debut Asinhell album, Impii Hora.

"['Island of Dead Men' is] one of the faster and more aggressive songs on the record, but with a groovy Death chorus and a solid middle piece that hails the mighty Autopsy," Poulsen shares.

Impii Hora, which also includes the previously released song "Fall of the Loyal Warrior," is due out September 29.

Volbeat's most recent album is 2021's Servant of the Mind.

