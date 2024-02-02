From Ashes to New shares new song "Barely Breathing" with Against the Current's Chrissy Costanza

From Ashes to New has shared a new song called "Barely Breathing" featuring guest vocals from Chrissy Costanza of the band Against the Current.

"From the moment we created this song, we knew it was special," says FAtN vocalist Danny Case. "It brought a new angle and a fresh sound to the band and because of that, we knew we wanted to feature a singer that could add their own flair and truly give the song its own identity. Chrissy is a perfect addition to this song and her voice brings a dynamic that elevates the song to an even greater level."

"It's always a huge honor to be welcomed into another artist’s world," Costanza adds. "I was a massive fan of this song from the very first listen that getting to be a part of it is such a dream."

You can listen to "Barely Breathing" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Barley Breathing" follows From Ashes to New's 2023 album, Blackout.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

