From Ashes to New schedules Pt. 2 of Blackout tour

From Ashes to New is returning to the road in continued support of their latest album, Blackout.

The Blackout Tour Pt. 2 launches April 30 in Albany, New York, and wraps up June 13 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our highly anticipated Blackout Tour Part 2," says vocalist Danny Case. "The response to Part 1 was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had to bring our most exciting show yet to new cities that missed out on the first round."

"This tour is not just about music; it's about creating unforgettable experiences and connecting with fans old and new," he adds. "Get ready to join us on this incredible journey!"

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FromAshestoNew.com.

Blackout, the fourth From Ashes to New album, was released in July. It includes the singles "Hate Me Too" and "Nightmare."

