From Ashes to New premieres video for ﻿'Blackout﻿' song "Monster in Me"

From Ashes to New has premiered the video for "Monster in Me," a track off the band's new album, Blackout.

The clip finds the "Through It All" outfit going through it all in a creepy, haunted mansion. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Blackout, the fourth From Ashes to New album, dropped in July. It also includes the singles "Hate Me Too" and "Nightmare."

From Ashes to New is currently on tour with In This Moment and Motionless in White.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.