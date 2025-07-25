From Ashes to New drops new single, 'New Disease'

Better Noise Music
By Josh Johnson

From Ashes to New has dropped a new single called "New Disease."

"Every day there's a new trend," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry of the track's theme. "Every day there's a new wave of people going out of their way to be recognized no matter the cost. We are hypnotized by our vices...we will kill ourselves to be noticed."

You can watch the video for "New Disease" now on YouTube.

"New Disease" follows From Ashes to New's 2023 album, Blackout.

From Ashes to New will embark on their previously announced New Disease U.S. headlining tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!