From Ashes to New drops new single, 'New Disease'

From Ashes to New has dropped a new single called "New Disease."

"Every day there's a new trend," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry of the track's theme. "Every day there's a new wave of people going out of their way to be recognized no matter the cost. We are hypnotized by our vices...we will kill ourselves to be noticed."

You can watch the video for "New Disease" now on YouTube.

"New Disease" follows From Ashes to New's 2023 album, Blackout.

From Ashes to New will embark on their previously announced New Disease U.S. headlining tour in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

