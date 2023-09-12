From Ashes to New announces fall headlining tour

From Ashes to New has announced a fall U.S. tour supporting the band's new album, Blackout.

The headlining outing starts November 21 in Portland, Maine, and wraps up December 16 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"Our new album Blackout dropped recently and we knew we couldn't finish 2023 without the Blackout tour," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "This will be our biggest production and highest quality stage show yet."

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FromAshestoNew.com.

Blackout was released in July. It includes the singles "Hate Me Too" and "Nightmare."

