Ashes of Leviathan: Are Mastodon & Lamb of God teasing joint anniversary tour?

Mastodon and Lamb of God are teasing something together.

In posts to their Facebook pages, both bands write "Ashes of Leviathan" alongside a video clip of old interviews. Presumably, the posts refer to Mastodon and Lamb of God's 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake, respectively.

Not only did Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake get released in the same year, they also dropped on the exact same day: August 31, 2004.

With the 20th anniversary of Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake approaching, fans are speculating that Mastodon and Lamb of God are about to announce a joint tour during which they'll play their respective 2004 albums in full.

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.