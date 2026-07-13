Art from Mike McCready's ﻿'Farewell to Seasons'﻿ graphic novel going on display in Seattle

Art from Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready's upcoming graphic novel, Farewell to Seasons, is going on display in Seattle.

The exhibit will be open July 22 at the Mutual Arts Collective and offers "an exclusive first look at pages from Farewell to Seasons reimagined as standalone works of art," according to a post on the PJ website.

As part of the exhibition, the gallery will be partnering with Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare, or SMASH, which Pearl Jam says is "dedicated to providing local musicians with access to healthcare, mental health services, hearing care, and other essential resources."

Farewell to Seasons, which is due out in October, is an alternate history of the Seattle music scene that birthed the grunge explosion of the early '90s. McCready has also composed original music to accompany the book.

McCready will be discussing Farewell to Seasons during the San Diego Comic-Con, taking place July 23-26.

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